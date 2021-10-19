Bossip Video

Candiace Dillard owned up to her side inThe Real Housewives of Potomac, salad chucking conundrum, and she’s candidly speaking out on why. As previously reported things got nasty between Mia Thornton and Candiace during a trip to Maryland’s Eastern Shore when they traded insults and tossed lettuce leaves each other’s way. The ladies were feuding because Mia called Candiace’s “Drive Back” music video shoot “low budget” and Candiace retorted that Mia’s mom, who unbeknownst to Candiace struggled with substance abuse and was previously incarcerated, is “low budget.”

On Sunday’s episode of #RHOP, viewers saw the ladies call a truce. Candiace admitted that the “low budget” comment was triggering because she’s “worked hard” to “live out her dream.”

“I don’t want to cry,” said Candiace. “I was hurt by what you said. Because I have worked so hard to really live out this dream again, and it’s really important to me. I don’t know if I’m doing it right, and I’m scared if it’s going to be received well. I don’t ever want to feel like something that I’m doing is not being respected at the very least. You don’t have to understand or appreciate my creative journey, but at least respect it,” Candiace concluded.

Mia also apologized for probing about Candiace’s husband Chris Bassett’s salary during the music video shoot and said she “knows her boundaries with her.”

Candiace then apologized for calling Mia’s mom “low budget” noting, that she was unaware of her mother’s history.

“So now to you,” said Candiace to Mia. “I was not aware that you had stuff with your mom. Honestly, when I said your mother’s low budget, I did not realize that I was pushing a button in you that is traumatic and hurtful. I don’t ever want to be responsible for contributing to that kind of hurt.”

On the #RHOP After Show, both ladies recapped the Kumbaya moment and Candiace said that she felt especially bad because has a “soft spot” for mother-daughter relationships.

If you’ve been watching the Bravo show, then you know that Candiace and her own mother butted heads including a time when her mom hit her in the face with a purse.

“I was really upset I didn’t like that a situation had gotten to the point where people are being physical and I also hated that I was messing up somebody’s trip and we’re breaking property that doesn’t belong to us,” said Candiace on the #RHOP After Show. “None of it aligns with who I am and how I want my friends to think of me and I was starting to kind of realize that. […] “I have a soft spot for mother-daughter relationships,” added Candiace. “Because of the one that I have with my mom and how it can sometimes go left. So hearing that, it kind of made me sit back and say, ‘Well I have to find some humanity in Mia on this subject and I did not want to be a contributing factor to her trauma. I had no problem sort of humbling myself and saying, ‘I don’t want you to feel like I was attacking your pain. I was sorry and I am sorry,” she concluded.

What do YOU think about Candiace and Mia burying the hatchet [briefly] on #RHOP?