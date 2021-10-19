Bossip Video

Netflix finally announces the release date for the upcoming season of Ozark.

Right now, Netflix is still riding high for the debut of its biggest series ever with Squid Game. The show has shattered all records for the company and went on to become a cultural phenomenon. With Halloween right around the corner, we will have to endure cosplay from the show and even more sad attempts from social media managers to reference the show in branding.

Following the success of Squid Game comes one of the most anticipated releases from Netflix: the upcoming final season of Ozark. Marty Byrde has been MIA ever since before COVID entered our lives and now, we finally get all the answers we’ve been waiting for.

Luckily, Netflix has revealed the final season will be in two parts.

Three weeks ago, we got our first official look at season 4 and to the anger of many, we did not receive any release date for the show. Netflix finally decided to bless us today and reveal that the upcoming season will be ours on January 21st, 2022.

While the first half of the season will be here in a little under 3 months, the second half of Season 4 will release by the end of 2022. Until January gets here, you can watch the announcement for the upcoming season below.