Bossip Video

When you make it big, there’s nothing more important than giving back to your own community.

On Sunday, October 17, Los Angeles native and Roc Nation artist Kalan.FrFr hosted his annual TwoFr Day community giveback at the Compton Airport. To surprise his community even further, Kalan made a grand entrance by arriving to the event in a helicopter.

In addition to gifting attendees with backpacks filled with school supplies, Kalan also provided a vast of array of items including PUMA sneakers, TwoFr merch, Ethika boxers for the kids, trucks filled with toy, and free food from Buffalo Wild Wings. The event also featured music entertainment via special guest DJs as well as live performances from Mozzy, 1TakeJay, OhGeesy, Haiti Babii, Wallie the Sensei.

This celebration was initially launched as a toy drive and back to school giveaway, but since then, it has grown to be so much more. This year, a portion of the proceeds from TwoFr Day was donated to the Compton Unified School District Special Needs Program.

Outside of giving back, Kalan just dropped the new music video for fan-favorite single, “Never Lose You.” Directed by child., the video is a powerful reminder of the difficulties of love and the importance of persevering it. “Never Lose You” is off his latest project TwoFr 2 Extended, which features collaborations with Lil Durk, Maeta, BluebucksClan, 1TakeJay, Stunna 4 Vegas and Mozzy.

Check it out down below: