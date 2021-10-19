Bossip Video

T.I. Harris must have been in the mood for a laugh last night and he got one at his wife’s expense! Fortunately for fans, the Atlanta-born rapper shared the funny on his Instagram feed for everyone to see! Tip thought it would be funny to prank Tiny Harris by getting dressed up in his best clothes, complete with cologne and his very expensive jewelry, and casually act like he was “going put” without her!

The married father of seven starts off, letting everyone know what the prank is, so viewers could listen out for Tiny’s reaction.

Welp as you can guess, Tiny had a lot to say to Tip, thinking he was being serious!

“Where you going? Where is YOU going? First of all now you playing, how are you going to get dressed like this talking about “see you in a minute?” You KNOW I ain’t going for that!”

T.I. kept up with his act as his wife Tiny went on about how she wasn’t letting him leave and amid his silent laughter, she came up with the solution to jump in the shower and head out with him. Tiny told her husband all she needed was 15 minutes to get ready. Pure comedy!! In his caption, T.I. poked fun at the situation.