This state is a real piece of work.

According to DailyMail, two physical education teachers from Indian River County School District have been fired after an inexplicable story that could have only happened in the most out-of-pocket place in America, Florida. The pair of 26-year-olds, Darius Tyonne Cohen and Akkua Jamel Hallback, got drunk as hell at a Vero Beach bar and randomly wandered into the house of a married couple and their young child around 4am on October 10.

Not only did they go into the home, one of them got into bed with the married couple and that’s when all hell broke loose. The homeowner chased the men out of the home and ended up being shot in the back by Cohen during the melee. Here’s what the report says happened. Akkua Hallback met a woman at the bar and went to the apartment complex so that he could be with her while Cohen waited outside. After their rendezvous, Hallback returned to the car only to realize that he had to use the bathroom. The two men went back to the apartment that they thought was the woman’s but was actually residence of the married couple. Imagine their shock and terror when they awoke to someone climbing into their bed.

After leading the men out of the house a “scuffle” reportedly broke out and a handgun was produced although police are not sure by whom. When it was all said and done, the homeowner was left with a gunshot wound in his back. As a result, police have charged Cohen with attempted murder and he’s currently being held on a $750,000 bond. Hallback has been charged with drug possession as he had adderall without a perscription. Two guns that were found at the mens’ home are being examined to see if either was used in the shooting.

F*****g Florida.