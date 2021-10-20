Bossip Video

Cardi B is being accused of throwing subliminal shade towards Nicki Minaj’s family after an account dedicated to The Queen Barb seemingly harassed her over her bottle brawl case.

The hoopla started after Cardi B went into defense mode on Twitter and appeared to respond to headlines about her turning down a deal to plead guilty to third-degree assault earlier this week. She hopped online to tweet defensively, “They wanna see a bad b*tch do bad.”

Following that post, she fired back at some negative comments. In one response to a person who said to Cardi, “you’re going to jail”, she clapped back “before I go to prison you gone see me breakin [sic] more records and making more Ms.”

Things started to get messy and the hate Tweets took off. One in particular from a Nicki Minaj stan account mentioned Cardi’s husband and two kids and Cardi B’s response seemed to send shots directly to Nicki.

The person tweeted:

Ma’am you better get the best lawyer possible cause yk damn well Offset ain’t gon be there for your kids.

That’s when Cardi B clapped back seemingly taking a jab at Kenneth Petty in the process:

My man is allow to be with his kids so what’s your point?

Yiiiikes!

The Barbz think Cardi’s tweet was definitely some shade towards Kenny — specifically a jab at his status as a registered sex offender. We previously reported about Petty’s 1995 conviction for first-degree attempted rape in NY that landed him with sex offender status. You may recall, Petty was charged with not registering in California, and recently took a plea deal.

After Cardi sent the tweet, the replies to it blew up with arguments. Her fans felt like her response was fair, given that the Barb account mentioned her husband Offset. Nicki fans however think that Cardi B was “disrespectful” with her alleged shade towards Kenny.

