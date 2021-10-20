New meme alert!

Kid: Look what I can do. *jumps in the air*

Grandparents: pic.twitter.com/BrG1chh12k — Fanta Bility #SayHerName (@MeWeFree_) October 17, 2021

It’s rare seeing genuine emotion from Jay Z who went viral after his unexpected reunion with Kelly Rowland at the star-studded “The Harder They Fall” premiere in LA.

The feel-good moment gave us a glimpse at another side of Shawn Carter who looked uncharacteristically animated after spotting Kelly at the event celebrating the upcoming movie-of-the-moment starring Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regina King, and more.

Obsessed with this super cute moment from last night’s special screening of The Harder They Fall — Shawn 'Jay-Z' Carter (who is a producer) is headed inside but pulls a 180 as soon as he sees Kelly Rowland! That’s family right there. pic.twitter.com/QVrw1KHoZk — Netflix (@netflix) October 14, 2021

Rowland, whose known Hov for years as one of Destiny’s children, was confused about all the hoopla surrounding their mini-reunion in LA.

“Some things I will never understand,” said Rowland when asked her about the encounter on IG Live. “Like, I see my big bro all the time, but I guess you guys never see what we see? I don’t know.”

At this point, we doubt Hov will even address the viral moment while making his rounds to promote Hollywood’s buzziest movie starring Jonathan Majors as Nat Love– an outlaw hellbent on tracking down and exacting revenge against his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) who’s set to be released from prison.

Love enlists his former love ‘Stagecoach Mary’ (Zazie Beetz) and his right and left hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast-drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally.

Buck’s crew is equally formidable and includes “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield).

