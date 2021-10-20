Bossip Video

ELLE’s annual Women In Hollywood event once again brought out a bevy of bangers donning designer duds.

ELLE Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia, in partnership with Ralph Lauren and Lexus, and supporting sponsor Laurent-Perrier, brought together honorees, presenters, artists, and Hollywood legends for this year’s dinner and awards celebration to celebrate eight remarkable women for their “creative and cultural contributions they’ve made to the worlds of music, film, television, and beyond.”

The honorees were in attendance including Jennifer Hudson who donned a chic Ralph Lauren suit …

Gal Gadot…

and a Van Hunt boyfriend bringing Halle Berry.

Also seen on the scene for the 27th annual event held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles was a leggy and luxurious Ciara who wore a Monot halter neck dress with a thigh-high slit and Bulgari jewelry…

and a seriously stunning Jurnee Smollett who wowed in all-black.

Missing were fellow honorees Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and Lauren Ridloff who canceled their in-person appearances due to potential COVID exposure.

Additionally, during the evening the mag celebrated the seven rising screen queens featured in ELLE‘s Young Hollywood portfolio who also rocked designer lewks. ELLE spotlighted Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley, King Richard‘s Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney, CODA‘s Emilia Jones, Batgirl‘s Leslie Grace, The Queen’s Gambit‘s Moses Ingram, and Birds of Paradise‘s Diana Silvers.

Demi Singleton shimmered in Ralph Lauren…

Saniyya Sidney donned Oscar de la Renta…

and The Queen’s Gambit‘s Moses Ingram made waves in white.

Looking gorgeous, girls!

Other style standouts include Lexi Underwood…

Lena Waithe who presented Halle with her award…

a blonde n’ boujee Yvonne Orji…

Nicole Ari Parker…

MJ Rodriguez…

Kerry Washington…

and THEE Debbie Allen who presented to Jennifer Hudson.

In addition to being feted at the annual awards dinner in Los Angeles, the honorees are also featured on individual covers of ELLE’s November 2021 Women in Hollywood issue, on newsstands on November 9th.

