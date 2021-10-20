Bossip Video

 

ELLE’s annual Women In Hollywood event once again brought out a bevy of bangers donning designer duds.

ELLE Women In Hollywood

Source: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for ELLE / Getty

ELLE Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia, in partnership with Ralph Lauren and Lexus, and supporting sponsor Laurent-Perrier, brought together honorees, presenters, artists, and Hollywood legends for this year’s dinner and awards celebration to celebrate eight remarkable women for their “creative and cultural contributions they’ve made to the worlds of music, film, television, and beyond.”

27th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

The honorees were in attendance including Jennifer Hudson who donned a chic Ralph Lauren suit …

US-ENTERTAINMENT-ELLE

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

 

Gal Gadot…

US-ENTERTAINMENT-ELLE

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

and a Van Hunt boyfriend bringing Halle Berry.

27th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

27th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

 

Also seen on the scene for the 27th annual event held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles was a leggy and luxurious Ciara who wore a Monot halter neck dress with a thigh-high slit and Bulgari jewelry…

27th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

27th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

and a seriously stunning Jurnee Smollett who wowed in all-black.

27th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Missing were fellow honorees Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and Lauren Ridloff who canceled their in-person appearances due to potential COVID exposure.

 

Additionally, during the evening the mag celebrated the seven rising screen queens featured in ELLE‘s Young Hollywood portfolio who also rocked designer lewks. ELLE spotlighted Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley, King Richard‘s Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney, CODA‘s Emilia Jones, Batgirl‘s Leslie Grace, The Queen’s Gambit‘s Moses Ingram, and Birds of Paradise‘s Diana Silvers.

Demi Singleton shimmered in Ralph Lauren…

Demi Singleton

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Saniyya Sidney donned Oscar de la Renta…

Saniyya Sidney

Source: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP / Getty

and The Queen’s Gambit‘s Moses Ingram made waves in white.

27th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Looking gorgeous, girls!

Other style standouts include Lexi Underwood…

27th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Lena Waithe who presented Halle with her award…

27th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

a blonde n’ boujee Yvonne Orji…

27th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

27th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Nicole Ari Parker…

27th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

MJ Rodriguez…

27th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Kerry Washington…

Kerry Washington

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

and THEE Debbie Allen who presented to Jennifer Hudson.

 

27th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

In addition to being feted at the annual awards dinner in Los Angeles, the honorees are also featured on individual covers of ELLE’s November 2021 Women in Hollywood issue, on newsstands on November 9th.

YOU tell us; who looked more bangin’?

 

