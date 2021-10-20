The divorce between Dr. Dre and Nicole Young has already been filled with drama, but the latest development just might be the most shocking yet.
Source: Mike Coppola/FilmMagic / Getty
According to reports from TMZ, a process server for the producer’s ex-wife attempted to serve him with legal documents at the cemetery where he buried his grandmother.
Sources with direct knowledge told the outlet that Dre was at a Los Angeles cemetery on Monday, October 18 to bury the woman who helped raise him in her final resting place–but there’s a dispute over where exactly Dre was confronted by the process server.Sources connected to Dre tell TMZ a process server came up to him at the burial site as he was standing by his grandma’s casket and tried serving him. Sources connected to Nicole Young, however, tell the publication that her ex-husband was served in the cemetery’s parking lot after the burial.Either way, Dre is said to have recoiled in anger and wouldn’t take the documents in his hand. According to Dre’s people, the process server dropped the documents by the gravesite. Sources close to Nicole say they were dropped in the parking lot.
The papers the Compton native were presented with involved payment of Nicole’s attorney’s fees as there’s a dispute over how much he was supposed to pay.The music mogul paid $325,433, while the judge signed an order that he owed a total of $1,550,000. Dre believes that amount is in error and he paid the full fee. Nicole says the order is clear, meaning Dre owes a balance of $1,224,567. The legal docs that were served included the judge’s final order of $1,550,000.
Whatever the case, this divorce has definitely reached a new low. Yikes.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.