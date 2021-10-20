Bossip Video

We all know that Kenosha shooter, militia fanboy, and MAGA sweetheart Kyle Rittenhouse is the de facto poster child for how white privilege works.

Sure, he’s been arrested and is standing trial for murder, but in what other scenario could you imagine a juvenile accused of killing two people and seriously injuring a third with an AK-47 he was carrying illegally would be supported and even praised by right-wing pundits, MAGA demonstrators, police officers and the then-president of the United States? What non-white person with Rittenhouse’s list of charges would not only receive bail but have a judge acting like nothing happened after he violated the conditions of his bail?

The special treatment shown to Rittenhouse and other militia MAGAts appears to be the center of a lawsuit filed last week by Gaige Grosskreutz, the only survivor of Rittenhouse’s “alleged” shooting rampage carried out in Kenosha during protests over the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.

According to BuzzFeed News, the federal lawsuit doesn’t name Rittenhouse as a defendant, but it does name the city of Kenosha, Sheriff David Beth, and the former and current police chiefs in alleging that “law enforcement officers and white nationalist militia persons discussed and coordinated strategy” that led to protesters being shot by the teen with the illegal gun and the Great Value Batman hero complex.

“It was not a mistake that Kyle Rittenhouse would kill two people and maim a third on that evening,” the lawsuit stated. “It was a natural consequence of the actions of the Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha Sherriff’s [sic] office in deputizing a roving militia to ‘protect property’ and ‘assist in maintaining order.'”

The lawsuit claims that Kenosha authorities partnered up with militia members despite being fully aware of social media posts by militia groups that showed a clear intention to cause deadly violence.

These posts reportedly include one on the Facebook page of a self-proclaimed militia group called Kenosha Guard—basically, the Justice League for white supremacists, gun nuts and people who think falling into a rain puddle counts as a bath—that called for “patriots willing to take up arms and defend our City tonight against the evil thugs.”

The post inspired hundreds of violent replies, including one commenter who wrote, “Counter protest? Nah. I fully plan to kill looters and rioters tonight. I have my suppressor on my AR, these fools won’t even know what hit them,” according to the lawsuit.

An attorney for Beth and Kenosha County, Samuel C. Hall, said in a statement that he plans to file a motion to have the lawsuit dismissed claiming that it “fails to acknowledge that Mr. Grosskreutz was himself armed with a firearm when he was shot and Mr. Grosskreutz failed to file this lawsuit against the person who actually shot him.”

Obviously, Hall is relying on the courts to ignore the fact that, regardless of Grosskreutz being armed, he was not charged with crimes related to doing anything unlawful with his legal firearm. It’s funny how some folks get really convenient when deciding when and for whom the Second Amendment should apply.

It’s also weird that an attorney would suggest Rittenhouse be named in a lawsuit that specifically and clearly relates to the actions of legal authorities, not the shooter.

Anyway, the degree of white privilege favoring Rittenhouse and others was mentioned explicitly in the suit, and zero lies were told.

“If a Black person had approached police with an assault rifle, offering to patrol the streets with the police, he most likely would have been shot dead,” the suit stated. “If a Black child had shot three citizens with an assault rifle and was seen walking away from the scene of the shooting with the assault rifle in hand, while other citizens yelled he was an active shooter, he would have been shot dead.”

Let’s be real: Jacob Blake was shot by a cop seven times for doing far less than what Rittenhouse did.

The privilege is real.