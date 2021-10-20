Chlöe Bailey Says She Suffered Separation Anxiety During Sister Halle’s Overseas Ariel Adventure

Aw bless her sweet heart!

On the Wednesday, October 20th edition of “Tamron Hall,” Chlöe Bailey was a guest on the “Tamron Hall ” to discuss her upcoming solo project, separation anxiety when her sister filmed overseas and comparisons to Beyoncé.

Check out excerpts and clips from the interview below:

Chlöe on her decision to begin her solo career after performing for years alongside her sister, Halle:

“It almost happened very naturally. You know, my sister got the role of Ariel. And I’m so proud of her. And with that, she had to go to London for about eight months. And you know, it almost turned into two years because of the pandemic. So with that we were separated and it was really hard for the both of us. We had separation anxiety almost. We both knew one day we’d do our own projects, we just didn’t know it would come so fast.” She added, “That was the longest we’ve ever been separated from each other. Because, you know, we’re not twins, but we operated like we were. She’s my best friend. And so when she was over there, when I create music, it’s therapy for me. So I just couldn’t stop. And I just kept creating, and it just kept piling up and piling up. And I was like, well, I gotta do something with it.”





Chlöe on the anxiety she felt once she began to record music on her own:

“You know, I had to do a lot of soul searching. I had to talk to myself a lot and remind myself that my voice is special and what I have to say matters. Because I did have a bit of separation anxiety, where I was like, ‘am I even good on my own?’ I was even doubting my singing voice and my ability to perform. Because I love to perform. I love to dance. So there was a lot of that.” She continued, “But we’re all blessed with a gift and we kind of have to pay it forward. And I’d be doing a disservice to myself and God, if I kind of allow myself to dim my light.”

