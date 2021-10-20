Bossip Video

Florida man spotted trying to rob Waffle House with finger guns fails miserably, grabs napkins, then makes a run for it before being promptly arrested.

Florida man had a wild summer filled with incidents of taking kids on drive-by’s and pulling a gun over missing creme cheese. Florida man can strike at any time and for any reason, but perhaps it’s time we test the water in Florida, because it just isn’t normal for this many insanely weird stories to come from one place.

The latest Florida man story comes from Madison County where police arrested a man after his failed attempt to rob a local Waffle House. Newsweek reports the bizarre part of the story is the man walked in the restaurant with finger guns, telling everyone to get on the ground for the robbery. To make matters worse, he was holding his dog the entire time he was attempting to rob the place.

It was quickly apparent to everyone in the diner that Florida man was under the influence of drugs and alcohol so when they didn’t budge, he grabbed napkins and bolted away from the scene. The man was identified as 28-year-old Eward Wiliam Rodriguez of Madison, Florida, who police quickly located at home. Rodriquez admitted to the act and was charged with unarmed robbery and assault.

We may never know what was going through his mind when he did this, but it will surely be old news within a week or so, knowing Florida.