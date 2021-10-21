In a crossover none of us saw coming, Cardi B and Penn Badgley are one another’s biggest fans.
During a recently-resurfaced interview promoting the first season of You back in 2019, Penn Badgley opened up about his relationship with social media. During his response, the actor also talked about how much he admires people who naturally gravitate towards it.
“I really admire people like Shay [Mitchell] who have an authentic relationship with [social media],” the actor told MYX Global of his co-star at the time. “When I try to do something on social media, it’s pathetic… I think about it too much. And therefore when I do use it I think it lacks that authenticity, that fluidity, that I think extra young people [appreciate.]”
As he continued to talk about social media even further, it didn’t take long for him to bring up someone who launched her whole career due to her commanding Instagram presence: Cardi B.
“I really appreciate people who have this sort of totally second nature relationship with [social media],” he explained. “Cardi B is a great example of that. She has such an authentic relationship. To me, it is this incredibly nuanced place to be. Despite what many might judge as antics and all this, I feel like she has an incredible relationship… and that’s why people like her so much.”
While we all know the rapper to be one of the biggest celebrities in the world, it seems like she doesn’t see herself that way, because she was pleasantly surprised that Penn knew who she was.
Once the resurfaced clip came across her timeline thanks to a fanpage, Cardi B reacted in the most Cardi B way ever, retweeting the video and adding, “OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I’m famous famous.”
The You star, on the other hand, didn’t have many words for his excitement over the rapper’s acknowledgement of him, simply responding, “I-.”
To make matters all the more hilarious, these two ended their interaction by changing their profile pictures on Twitter to a photo of one another. So wholesome.
