Every once in a while, ex-national security advisor Condoleezza Rice pops up in our news feed to remind us she’s still the same Coondoleezza she was back when she was the GOP’s favorite Black friend while she was serving under ex-President George W. Bush.

Most recently Rice made a recent appearance on The View where she chose to share loud and house negro-ish opinions on two fronts.

First, Rice declared that is time for America to move on from the Whiny White People Can’t-Coup-Right Rebellion at the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6, as if it wasn’t a blatant white supremacist attempt at overthrowing the government in order to delegitimize legally cast votes from precincts in predominately Black areas.

Rice said she agrees with Senate Minority Leader and Yertle the Turtle cosplayer Mitch McConnell who said Tuesday that it was time for lawmakers “to be talking about the future and not the past,” with respect to the riot.

Rice also joined the rest of conservative America in denouncing Critical Race Theory without demonstrating that she has the first clue what CRT actually is.

“I’m not certain seven-year-olds need to learn it,” Rice said of the academic study taught mostly at the college level and not to seven-year-olds. “One of the worries that I have about the way that we’re talking about race is that it either seems so big that somehow White people now have to feel guilty for everything that happened in the past–I don’t think that’s very productive–or Black people have to feel disempowered by race,” Rice said. “I would like Black kids to be completely empowered, to know that they are beautiful in their Blackness, but in order to do that I don’t have to make white kids feel bad for being white.”

This leads us to the part of this article I’m going to go ahead and title: Here’s Why I Hate Condoleezza And Other Similar Thinking White People.

Critical Race Theory is a very specific, non-ambiguous thing. It’s a college-level academic study that examines how race affects law and other systems and institutions. While it does seek to explain how white privilege works, it isn’t an indictment of white people at the individual level, so there’s actually no reason to believe it seeks to “make white kids feel bad for being white.”

Rice is basically acting as a sunken place sockpuppet in parroting a white nationalist narrative that warps CRT into a vague umbrella term for everything that makes white people uncomfortable, including, but not limited to, any non-whitewashed teachings of Black history in America.

It’s the narrative that led to the Texas State Senate voting to pass Senate Bill 3—another white fragility bill masquerading as anti-CRT legislation that ended requirements for teachers to teach lessons on subjects such as the history of Native Americans, the women’s suffrage movement and even the writings of Martin Luther King, Jr.

In fact, the false narrative has generally fueled the GOP war on CRT in general.

Ironically, Republican legislators proposing and passing laws banning CRT and non-caucasified Black history in order to protect white feelings is actually a perfect example of why CRT is a legitimate and necessary study.

But don’t tell Klan-doleezza that, because she might start another Capitol riot and then tell us all to get over it.