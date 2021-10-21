Dave Chappelle has been the topic of conversation over at the Netflix offices for weeks now…and it doesn’t seem like that’s changing any time soon.
According to reports from TMZ, Dave Chappelle is willing to sit down with Netflix employees who feel like he’s inflicted harm on them with his jokes about the LGBTQ+ community.
The comedian’s rep told the publication that Dave would be open to dialogue if folks from Netflix actually reach out to him for a discussion, saying the ball is in their court. Chappelle’s camp says no one from the streaming giant has approached the comedian or his team about setting up a meeting or conversation–which is the opposite of what the woman who organized the Netflix walkout claims about the situation.
According to previous reports, Ashlee Marie Preston invited Dave to come to the table to talk about the damage she and other people believe he’s inflicted on the LGBTQ+ community, but she said, “Dave chose not to show up.”
In response, Chappelle’s camp told TMZ they are unsure why Ashlee is making those claims. They also go on to say the comedian is not against open dialogue with any group, which is something he points out in his Netflix special jokes.
We’ll just have to wait and see if both parties can come together to talk things out.
