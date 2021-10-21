Bossip Video

Young Thug is suing after a careless concierge gave away a bag of his containing $40k in cash, $100k in jewelry, and 20 unreleased songs.

Young Thug has been on the road promoting his latest album PUNK, performing on Saturday Night Live and doing interviews.

Even thought he’s on the road, the rapper still handling business back in Atlanta. The AJC is reporting that Thugger filed a hefty lawsuit against an upscale apartment building and its concierge company. Allegedly, on November 1, 2020, Thugger pulled up to Trace Apartments in Midtown, where he accidentally left a Louis Vuitton bag beside his vehicle. The bag was reported to Lillie Bouie, an employee with The Trace’s concierge service who took the bag and held it for Thug. While holding so, she gave strict orders to her colleagues to make sure the bag wasn’t given out without her approval to ensure it didn’t land in the wrong hands.

Unfortunately, another employee gave the bag away to the wrong person, without approval. The bag had over $100k in jewelry, $40k cash, and 20 unreleased songs in it. Now, Thug is now suing the building owner and concierge company, Pegasus Residential. Thug is suing for $1 million, the presumed value of the goods and the bag.