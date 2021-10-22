The Black Fashion Movement VIP Experience
Seen On The Style Scene: ATL Celebs Attend ‘The Black Fashion Movement’ VIP Shopping Experience
A bevy of ATL celebs fashionably flooded a special pop-up experience.
On October 20, 2021, The Black Fashion Movement kicked off the 2nd stop of their pop-up experience in Atlanta, Georgia at North Point Mall.
The day included a media preview at 1:30 PM where the media was able to interview designers, partners, sponsors, and the founder of The Black Fashion Movement, Frenchye Harris.
Seen on the scene on the VIP Black carpet was VP of SCAD Dr. Audra Pittman, Pastor Debra Morton, Marc Jackson of Mastercard, Roland Guevara of Moet Hennessey, Pastor Aventer Gray, and featured designers Tracy Nicole, Lamik Cosmetics, Dawn Franklin Designs, Kahindo, Gina Gant, Silver & Riley, Ronnel Blackmon, and more. Directly after the “black” carpet, was a fashion show that featured all of the luxury designers. Several upcoming designers from SCAD were awarded with recognition for their creativity by The Black Fashion Movement.
The students were E’Naiyah Fraizer, Gregory Robinson, Thomas Gaddis. Each student walked the runway as the audience celebrated their talents. The fashion show was produced by Frenchye Harris of The Black Fashion Movement & Chuck Steelman of Trademark Property Company.
TV personality and celebrity DJ, DJ Stormy provided the sounds for the show and the VIP shopping experience.
During the shopping experience, Moet Hennesey presented a toast to the Black Fashion Movement where over 100 invited guests raised their glasses to cheer on the success of the Atlanta “pop-up” stop of the movement.
The Black Fashion Movement will be at North Point Mall daily until Saturday, October 24th. Shopping will begin on each day at 12:00 PM and will end at 6:00 PM. Guests are encouraged to come shop, mingle with designers, enjoy the experience, and support the movement.
Designers featured during the Atlanta pop-up consisted of:
Serita Jakes Home
Dallas, TX
Category: Home Goods
Designer: Serita Jakes
IG: @seritajakeshome
Keva J Swimwear
Miami, FL
Category: Women’s Swimwear
Designer/CEO: Keva Johnson
IG: @kevajswimwear
Kendall Miles Designs
Chicago, IL
Category: Women’s Shoes
Designer/CEO: Kendall Miles
IG: @thekendallmiles
LAMIK Beauty
Houston, TX
Category: Cosmetics
Creative Director: Kim Roxie
IG: @lamikbeauty
Model Atelier
Chicago, IL
Category: Women’s Apparel
Designer/CEO: Robin Harris
IG: @modelatelier
Sai Sankoh
Dallas, TX
Category: Women’s Designer
Designer: Sai Sankoh
IG: @saisankoh
Parker Durban
Chicago, IL
Category: Men’s Apparel
Designer: Norman Scales
IG: @parkerdurban
Don Morphy
Dallas, TX
Category: Custom Menswear
Designer: Donald Mofor
IG: @don_morphy
Dawn Franklin Designs
Dallas, TX
Category: Jewelry
Designer: Dawn Franklin
IG: @dawnfranklindesigns
IZAYLA
Los Angeles, CA
Category: Women’s Contemporary Designer
Designer: I’sha Dunston
IG: @izayla_
Gina Gant
Baton Rouge, LA
Category: Jewelry
Designer: Regina Porter
IG: @ginagantpearls
Kahindo
New York City, NY
Category: Women’s Designer
Designer: Kahindo Mateene
IG: @kahindo_nyc
Philthy Ragz
Los Angeles, CA
Category: Women’s Contemporary Designer
Designer: Gaynelle Winston White
IG: @philthyragz
Tori Soudan
Baltimore, MA
Category: Accessories
Designer: Tori Soudan
IG: @torisoudan
Silver & Riley
New York City, NY
Category: Handbag Accessories
Designer: Lola
IG: @silverandriley
I Know Skincare
Detroit, MI
Category: Beauty
Designer: Germaine
IG: @iknowskincare
Oak & Acorn
New York City, NY
Category: Sustainable Denim
Designer: Miko Underwood
IG: @oakandacornofficial
Ese Azenabor
Dallas, TX
Category: Bridal
Designer: Ese Azenabor-Grembowski
IG: @eseazenabor
Chloe Kristyn
Alpharetta, GA
Category: Women’s Designer
Designer: Bettina Benson
IG: @chloekristyn
Tribal Eyes
Atlanta, GA
Category: Accessories/Eyewear
Designer: Ona Utuama
IG: @tribal.eyes
Red Label Bespoke
Atlanta, GA
Category: Custom Menswear
Designer: Rod Redmond
IG: @redlabelbespoke
Tracy Nicole
Atlanta, GA
Category: Women’s Designer
Designer: Tracy Nicole
IG: @tracynicoleclothing
Wear Brims
Atlanta, GA
Category: Accessories/Hats
Designers: Tajh Crutch & Archie Clay III
IG: @wearbrims
https://theblackfashionmovement.com/
