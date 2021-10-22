Seen On The Style Scene: ATL Celebs Attend ‘The Black Fashion Movement’ VIP Shopping Experience

A bevy of ATL celebs fashionably flooded a special pop-up experience.

On October 20, 2021, The Black Fashion Movement kicked off the 2nd stop of their pop-up experience in Atlanta, Georgia at North Point Mall.

The day included a media preview at 1:30 PM where the media was able to interview designers, partners, sponsors, and the founder of The Black Fashion Movement, Frenchye Harris.

Seen on the scene on the VIP Black carpet was VP of SCAD Dr. Audra Pittman, Pastor Debra Morton, Marc Jackson of Mastercard, Roland Guevara of Moet Hennessey, Pastor Aventer Gray, and featured designers Tracy Nicole, Lamik Cosmetics, Dawn Franklin Designs, Kahindo, Gina Gant, Silver & Riley, Ronnel Blackmon, and more. Directly after the “black” carpet, was a fashion show that featured all of the luxury designers. Several upcoming designers from SCAD were awarded with recognition for their creativity by The Black Fashion Movement.

The students were E’Naiyah Fraizer, Gregory Robinson, Thomas Gaddis. Each student walked the runway as the audience celebrated their talents. The fashion show was produced by Frenchye Harris of The Black Fashion Movement & Chuck Steelman of Trademark Property Company.

TV personality and celebrity DJ, DJ Stormy provided the sounds for the show and the VIP shopping experience.

During the shopping experience, Moet Hennesey presented a toast to the Black Fashion Movement where over 100 invited guests raised their glasses to cheer on the success of the Atlanta “pop-up” stop of the movement.

The Black Fashion Movement will be at North Point Mall daily until Saturday, October 24th. Shopping will begin on each day at 12:00 PM and will end at 6:00 PM. Guests are encouraged to come shop, mingle with designers, enjoy the experience, and support the movement.

Designers featured during the Atlanta pop-up consisted of:

Serita Jakes Home

Dallas, TX

Category: Home Goods

Designer: Serita Jakes

IG: @seritajakeshome

Keva J Swimwear

Miami, FL

Category: Women’s Swimwear

Designer/CEO: Keva Johnson

IG: @kevajswimwear

Kendall Miles Designs

Chicago, IL

Category: Women’s Shoes

Designer/CEO: Kendall Miles

IG: @thekendallmiles

LAMIK Beauty

Houston, TX

Category: Cosmetics

Creative Director: Kim Roxie

IG: @lamikbeauty

Model Atelier

Chicago, IL

Category: Women’s Apparel

Designer/CEO: Robin Harris

IG: @modelatelier

Sai Sankoh

Dallas, TX

Category: Women’s Designer

Designer: Sai Sankoh

IG: @saisankoh

Parker Durban

Chicago, IL

Category: Men’s Apparel

Designer: Norman Scales

IG: @parkerdurban

Don Morphy

Dallas, TX

Category: Custom Menswear

Designer: Donald Mofor

IG: @don_morphy

Dawn Franklin Designs

Dallas, TX

Category: Jewelry

Designer: Dawn Franklin

IG: @dawnfranklindesigns

IZAYLA

Los Angeles, CA

Category: Women’s Contemporary Designer

Designer: I’sha Dunston

IG: @izayla_

Gina Gant

Baton Rouge, LA

Category: Jewelry

Designer: Regina Porter

IG: @ginagantpearls

Kahindo

New York City, NY

Category: Women’s Designer

Designer: Kahindo Mateene

IG: @kahindo_nyc

Philthy Ragz

Los Angeles, CA

Category: Women’s Contemporary Designer

Designer: Gaynelle Winston White

IG: @philthyragz

Tori Soudan

Baltimore, MA

Category: Accessories

Designer: Tori Soudan

IG: @torisoudan

Silver & Riley

New York City, NY

Category: Handbag Accessories

Designer: Lola

IG: @silverandriley

I Know Skincare

Detroit, MI

Category: Beauty

Designer: Germaine

IG: @iknowskincare

Oak & Acorn

New York City, NY

Category: Sustainable Denim

Designer: Miko Underwood

IG: @oakandacornofficial

Ese Azenabor

Dallas, TX

Category: Bridal

Designer: Ese Azenabor-Grembowski

IG: @eseazenabor

Chloe Kristyn

Alpharetta, GA

Category: Women’s Designer

Designer: Bettina Benson

IG: @chloekristyn

Tribal Eyes

Atlanta, GA

Category: Accessories/Eyewear

Designer: Ona Utuama

IG: @tribal.eyes

Red Label Bespoke

Atlanta, GA

Category: Custom Menswear

Designer: Rod Redmond

IG: @redlabelbespoke

Tracy Nicole

Atlanta, GA

Category: Women’s Designer

Designer: Tracy Nicole

IG: @tracynicoleclothing

Wear Brims

Atlanta, GA

Category: Accessories/Hats

Designers: Tajh Crutch & Archie Clay III

IG: @wearbrims

https://theblackfashionmovement.com/

@theblackfashionmovement