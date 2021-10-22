“Love & Marriage Huntsville” Exclusive: Martell Tries To Claim HE Divorced Mel And Compares Himself To Kanye

Boy Martell Holt never ceases to amaze us!

We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of the OWN hit series, “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” and we’ve got an exclusive preview clip for your viewing pleasure!

On Saturday’s episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” Melody Holt points out that she and Martell’s 13th anniversary is coming up and he may be feeling the loss, but he denies her theory and claims he was the one who initiated the divorce, likening himself to Kanye West allowing Kim Kardashian time to file first. Check out the clip below:

Can you BELIEVE the audacity of this man?! But we love how Kimmi and Maurice — who are on their second marriage — both confirmed what Mel was saying and agreed it would take some time before being able to truly shake the complicated feelings left following a divorce.

Here’s the full episode synopsis:

Melody and Martell tackle co-parenting homework with the kids, then get derailed over an argument about who wanted the divorce. Tiffany and Louis celebrate their anniversary at the ballpark where they got married. Kimmi and Tisha squabble over a text.

A new episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” airs Saturday, October 23rd at 9pm on OWN.

Will you be watching?