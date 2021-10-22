Bossip Video

Ahead of this weekend’s UNCENSORED: JEEZY, take a look at Jeezy talking about his experience hustling at an early age to provide for his family.

Young Jeezy, better known as Jeezy, has had one hell of a life and career. His life before signing a deal with Def Jam in 2004 could be a story in itself. Most rappers haven’t lived anything they talk about in their music, but with Jeezy, you know every bar is from his life story and his albums are almost an autobiography. This makes Jeezy the perfect guest for TV One’s UNCENSORED.

Play

In the exclusive clip above, Jeezy breaks down doing what he had to do for his family and hustling from an early age. He also reveals his father was in the military, causing his family to move around and live in different locations like Hawaii and Japan. That lead to his first hustle: stealing things to send back to the States for extra cash at the young age of 10 years old.

Jeezy would eventually get kicked off the island and have to go live with his grandmother, which would change the rest of his life as he knew it. Make sure you tune in for the UNCENSORED: JEEZY premiere this Sunday, October 24th at 10/9c on TV One.

You can catch one more sneak peek below!