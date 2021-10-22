Bossip Video

It looks like whatever Gunna said to Chloe via Instagram a few weeks ago kept the “Have Mercy” singer interested. Last night the Atlanta rapper and buzzing singer were spotted sitting next to each other courtside to see the Hawks and Mavericks play in Atlanta’s State Farm arena, sending social media into a frenzy.

Fans believe it was more than a coincidence Chloe and Gunna were sitting so closely and assumed it was a friendly date between the two, although from photos there were no signs of affection being exchanged between them. Maybe this was their first time linking up??? It’s possible. Just a few weeks ago, Gunna had given Chloe a flirtatious shout-out after she made her debut solo performance for her booty-glorifying jam “Have Mercy.”

The steamy performance had Gunna so intrigued, he shared a clip of it from Chloe’s page with the caption “It’s the [tongue emoji] for me” underneath it. Welp! That tongue brought these two together last night and fans could hardly believe it.

In the past, Gunna has been linked to Instagram models Jai Nice and Heather Rose. The two ladies even quarreled online over who he was actually in a relationship with, however, he’s never claimed to date either of them publicly. Chloe has been linked to her “Grownish” co-star, Diggy Simmons, however, like Gunna, she’s never wholly claimed that situation either.

What do YOU think about Chloe and Gunna seemingly getting close to each other courtside last night?