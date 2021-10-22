Bossip Video

Season Byeve!

We’re only 2 days away from the highly anticipated final season of “Insecure” that will hopefully answer our burning questions while putting us on to dope music and sparking hilarious debates across social media.

To celebrate the cleverly coined “Season Byeve,” Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, and the entire “Insecure” cast got hella fly for a glamorous premiere event fitting for the Emmy-worthy series.

Other familiar faces included DomiNque Perry (Tasha the bank teller who had that scene with Lawrence), Tristen J. Winger (Thug Yoda), Sarunas J. Jackson (Molly’s old entanglement who claimed to be in an open relationship), showrunner Prentice Penny, super fan Keke Palmer, Jidenna (who appeared in multiple episodes) and more.

Peep the selects below:

We also spotted series supervillain Christina Elmore who plays Lawrence’s ex-boo whose pregnancy with his baby (or not?) threatens to derail his rekindling with Issa.

Now, for us, the hatred of her character (with names ranging from Condolences to Constantinople) is all jokes that some viewers took wayyy too far when they started threatening her in real life.

“I love all the names for Condola. Condolences is hilarious. Condolavirus might be second runner up. But there have been a few people who have taken it too far and slid into my DMs saying, ‘It’s on sight when I see you,’ she revealed in an interview with Essence. Or ‘You need to go ahead and do the right thing with that baby.’ Telling me to abort… and because I actually was pregnant when the show came out, it felt a little–like an extra level of scary. Because I was like, which baby are you talkin’ bout?”

Hopefully, fans will stop being weird in her DMs as we find out if she’s really pregnant with Lawrence’s baby in what’s sure to be the buzziest moment of the fifth and final season.

“Insecure” airs every Sunday at 10 pm ET/PT on HBO.