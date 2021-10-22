Bossip Video

Racists are definitely bad for our health.

It goes without saying that racists contain high levels of saturated fat, cholesterol, high fructose corn syrup, carcinogens, and other ingredients that can do severe damage to your body. If you’re Black or part of almost any minority population, you’ve known this practically your whole life. However, America is generally a very unhealthy country so it’s no surprise that a government agency would feel compelled to notify the public of the potential risks.

According to The Hill, the New York City Board of Health has declared racism a public health crisis. In the ongoing wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the protests of 2020, the board adopted a resolution this week to address the effects that racism has had on the Big Apple. The agreement set forth a mission to broaden the scope of the NYCBH to create a “racially just recovery from COVID-19 and other actions – including resource allocation – to address this public health crisis in the short and long-term.”

One of the measures that will be taken to address racism in this context is the establishment of an internal Data for Equity group that will advise the city’s agencies on how to look at public health data through the lens of race. Who is affected most and who needs resources for recovery? The anti-Critical Race Theory clowns like Condoleeza Rice will probably hate this idea.

Several other nationwide entities have already acknowledged the role that racism plays on public health including the Center for Disease Control, the American Public Health Association, and the American Medical Association.