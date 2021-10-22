“Hightown” Exclusive: Will Ostio Turn On The Cuevas Cousins In Order To Survive?

Did you catch the season 2 premiere of “Hightown” on STARZ last Sunday?

If not, you have a couple of days to catch up, because the second episode of “Hightown” season two premieres Sunday, October 24 at 9 pm ET on STARZ. In “Girl Power,” Jackie’s (Monica Raymund) new partner Leslie (Tonya Glanz) matches her ambition perfectly as their relationship deepens on and off the force. Frankie (Amaury Nolasco) and Jorge (Luis Guzmán) continue to move forward but Charmaine, their New York connection, is a wild card. Jorge sows distrust between Frankie and Renee; as Alan turns to Frankie’s old right-hand man, Ostio, to solve a case.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from the episode, where Alan puts Ostio to the test. While he’s definitely no rat, he’s vulnerable behind bars without Frankie’s protection. Will he turn on him?

In the second season of “Hightown,” the picture-perfect version of summer on Cape Cod clashes with its off-season reality. Jackie Quinones (Monica Raymund), achieving her dream of becoming a real cop, is out to do some good in this world. Thrust immediately into the crime wave of deadly carfentanyl flooding the Cape, Jackie is laser-focused on bringing down drug dealer Frankie Cuevas (Amaury Nolasco), the man Jackie holds responsible for the death of her best friend, Junior. For Jackie, it is personal but then again, for Jackie, everything is personal. When Frankie’s cousin Jorge (Luis Guzmán) joins his operation, he introduces a new level of violence and chaos. With disgraced officer Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale) off the force and mired in depression, Jackie finds a new partner in Leslie (Tonya Glanz), the only other female on the force. Through it all, Jackie must walk the tightrope of sobriety as she struggles to stay above an ocean of secrets, betrayal and the shame and failure of her past. Riley Voelkel, Atkins Estimond, and Dohn Norwood also star.

Watch the Season 2 Trailer HERE

The brand new episode of “Hightown” airs Sunday, October 24 at 9 pm ET on STARZ. Will you be watching?