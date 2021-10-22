Bossip Video

Ladies and gentlemen, please rise for the Beavis-In-Chief, Joe Biden!

If you woke up this morning, checked Twitter, and saw “Cornholio” trending you either A) had a visceral laugh or B) wondered to yourself “Wtf is a Cornholio?!” If you’re reaction was B then we know you were clearly not a child of the 90s when MTV’s Beavis & Butthead were the problematic animated darlings of the time.

Last night, President Joe Biden participated in a CNN town hall event with Anderson Cooper. At one point during the night, Biden inexplicably held his arms in front of him with his fists clenched as if he were standing at a podium.

Narrator: However, there was no podium.

What in the geriatric hell is going on here?!? Immediately upon taking notice of Biden’s strange biomechanics, Twitter blew up with reactions, jokes, memes, photoshops, and literally any reference to Beavis’ iconic, butt-wiping character.

You gotta click on this one for a surprise! LMFAO

Whenever things like this go viral there is always someone who catches a stray. In this case, that person was former-and-current Donald Trump bootlicker Kellyanne Conway.

Damn, she looks JUST like Cornholio! If they ever make a live action Beavis & Butthead flick, Kellyanne better be the VERY first call!