Bossip Video

There’s so much to love about a brand that celebrates Black Girl Magic!

Brown Girl Jane Summit

Source: Janet Howard / @janethowardstudio

One of our favorite brands, Brown Girl Jane held their two-day Black Beauty and Wellness Summit on October 14 & 15 last week virtually with over a dozen sessions, including panels addressing Black maternal health, plant-based medicine, spiritual and physical wellness and more.

Brown Girl Jane Summit

Source: Janet Howard / @janethowardstudio

In addition to the virtual events, the summit kicked off with a pamper day at the St. Regis Spa in partnership with Cantu beauty.

Brown Girl Jane Summit

Source: Janet Howard / @janethowardstudio

Guests were treated to spa treatments including facials, massages and body treatments and every attendee was sent home with a bag of goodies, gifted by Brown Girl Jane and Cantu Beauty!

Brown Girl Jane Summit

Source: Janet Howard / @janethowardstudio

The 2021 Black Beauty and Wellness Summit began with a blessing from Mikki Taylor, then Black Girl Jane Founders Malaika Jones, Tai Beauchamp and Nia Jones welcomed participants.

The day continued with a panel called Black Beauty Redefined featuring Beauty editor Julee Wilson, which also included Mila Jam, Karla Davis, Kelly Augustine and Selita Ebanks.

Attendees interested in entrepreneurial endeavors were treated to a talk entitled The Business of Funding: Angels, VC, PE, Series A, B, and the Funding Basics which featured notable experts Kimberly Blackwell, Taydra Mitchell-Jackson, and Megan Holston Alexander.

The day closed out with a Fireside Chat featuring Ibtihaj Muhammad and Cari Champion.

Day 2 of the Summit kicked off with a Welcome to Wellness with Mecca Day, which was followed by a panel on Black Maternal Health. Attendees were next treated to a panel on plant-based healing, presented by Curaleaf, with Tracy G, Ashley Banks, Dr. Safiya Lyn, and Coach Gessie.

The day continued with a panel entitled The Power of Connecting and Building Relationships presented by Humanity of Connection with Eunique Jones Gibson, Codie Elaine Oliver and Melissa Chanel.

The day continued with a GNC sponsored panel called Understanding Supplements: with Kish Burries and Dr. Karleena Tuggle.

Entrepreneurship took center stage with afternoon panels titled Entrepreneurship: Top 5 Things The ‘Gram Didn’t Teach You and Intergenerational Wellness and Entrepreneurship with Simone I. Smith and Samaria Leah Smith. Both of those panels were supported by McDonald’s Positively Black & Golden.

Next the winners of the Brown Girl Jane & SheaMoisture Grant Fund were recognized.

Then Michelle Williams checked in for a talk about mental health.

Jessica Burns next offered up a Golden Guidance Moment before the Summit ended with a Thank You from the Founders of Black Girl Jane.

Following the virtual summit, the BGJ founders celebrated the Summit with a special invite only brunch held at Atlanta’s Garden Room.

Categories: Actors, Beauty, Black Girl Magic
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.