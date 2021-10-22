Bossip Video

Quavo releases his new single with Yung Miami, “Scrub The Ground” with a Freaknik-inspired visual to assist the song.

Quavo of the MIGOS is back with another solo single, likely from an upcoming second solo album to be released in the near future. After the release and success of the MIGOS’ Culture III, he is already back in work mode writing and recording for himself and other stars who need the sauce.

In a recent interview with Complex, Quavo revealed a new Quality Control compilation is on the way, but his song “Scrub The Ground” with Yung Miami is first, and it’s being kept for his solo album. He also spoke to what Freaknik means to the culture–even those who were too young to experience it.

“Oh, this is most definitely important. It started when the HBCU was throwing the parties and then everybody in the city—and everybody in the world—wanted to turn it up,” he said. “That’s how you know it gets sideways and people want to shut it down. But I think it’s most definitely important to the culture that we all get together and just throw something and then appreciate HBCUs. So it’s a great thing for the culture.”

The video is Freaknik-inspired, so there really isn’t much left to say about that. You can watch the video for yourself below.