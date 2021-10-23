Chlöe and Gunna??

I KNOW THATS NOT DASANI 💀 pic.twitter.com/LJfOD9SjmA — SportzStew Ⓥ (@sportzstewcom) October 22, 2021

By now, you’ve probably seen pics of rising superstar Chloe Bailey and Gunna sitting next to each other while drinking Dasani water at the Atlanta Hawks home opener in a baffling plot twist that sparked hilarious chaos across the internet.

Fans flooded social media to speculate about their suspected somethingship that picked up steam when Gunna shared a clip of Chlöe’s bootylicious VMAs performance with the caption “It’s the [tongue emoji] for me.”

A few weeks ago Gunna posted Chloe on his story 👀 pic.twitter.com/wAGhW4Dd5g — Rap Alert (@rapalert4) October 22, 2021

What’s most interesting about this link up is that Chlöe and Gunna might actually be cousins according to loud whispers across social media.

Chloe and her sister have said that gunna was their cousin from the dad side in a live…so I’m not surprised that they watching a game together https://t.co/F1w2BioDMO — Niggaola (@Niggaolas) October 22, 2021

This seemingly innocent night out came during Chlöe’s promo tour in Atlanta where she pulled up at Spelman, stopped by major radio stations, and supported Lil Nas X’s Homecoming event where he received his very own day in the City Of Atlanta.

The award was presented by mayoral candidate and the city’s first Black LGBTQ+ council member Antonio Brown during a special dinner hosted by BMI and sponsored by Compass Initiative and Gilead.

Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker, Miss Lawrence, and several other industry somebodies were on hand to see Lil Nas receive the special honor.

Chlöe also made sure to stop by buzzy vegan burger joint Slutty Vegan that STILL has lines down the block a few years after emerging as Atlanta’s premier plant-based restaurant.

Black woman-owned and operated, Slutty Vegan is a steadily expanding Atlanta staple where you can order drool-worthy sandwiches like the One Night Stand, Fussy Hussy, Sloppy Toppy, Main Chik, and many more along with tasty sides, sauces and desserts.

Who would be a good match for Chloe Bailey? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over their courtside on the flip.