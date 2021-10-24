Bossip Video

Boosie Badazz is clearly fighting some demons of his own, and for some reason, he’s still taking that out on Lil Nas X.

Over the weekend, Lil Nas X continued to do what he does best: troll. In a clip from Instagram Live, which made its way around social media, the “Industry Baby” singer joked that he has a song with Boosie on the way.

“I been working on this song with Lil Boosie, bro. I have this song with Lil Boosie, gonna come out,” he told fans at the time.

Once Boosie caught wind of this harmless joke, he does what we all expected him to do and threw even more homophobia Lil Nas X’s way–but this time, it was even more violent than usual.

“STOP TROLLING ME F—– LOL!! U A WHOLE B—- PLAYING WITH A GANGSTA SMH U CAN KEEP SUCKING D— N GETTIN F—ED N YOUR A– N PEACE N #uhateyourself I WOULD TOO IF I WAS YOU LOL NASx IF YOU #commitsuicide YOU WOULD DO THIS WORLD A HUGE FAVOR NOBODY WANTS U HERE,” Badazz tweeted on Saturday, October 23.

While the tweet remained published for a while, it has since been deleted for violating the platform’s rules.

In true Lil Nas X fashion, he didn’t respond directly to the alarming homophobia and self-hatred oozing from Boosie at all times. Instead, he took advantage of his name trending on Twitter to troll us all.

“I am truly saddened. i have never been so mortified in my life,” he began. “I can’t believe disney channel has yet to play halloween town this entire october.”

Of course, this is far from the first time Boosie has come for Lil Nas X, but back in September, the singer implied the comments did not affect him.

“I was listening to Boosie in the club the other day. I don’t really care. Honestly, I wish they didn’t say it, I guess,” He said of the rapper during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. “But I like the music, I’m gonna listen to the music. If somebody got beef with me, that doesn’t mean I got beef with them.”

When asked if he would consider replying to the hateful messages, Lil Nas X said, “Only if I have something really witty.”