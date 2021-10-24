Bossip Video

Y’all are so stressful.

Friday Saweetie stepped out to enjoy some sports. Specifically, the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Phoenix Suns. Sharp eyed fans spotted the Bay Area beauty sitting beside none other than rapper Roddy Ricch and folks were off to the races speculating the pair might be dating.

Y’all… There are only so many prime seats in the arena. Celebs coincidentally end up sitting next to one another all the time, right?!

People were quick to assume otherwise though if these tweets are any indication.

It didn’t take long for Saweetie to address the speculation. She took to Twitter Saturday night saying, “So avoid sitting next to men in public places otherwise the world assumes y’all are dating … got it.”

Well there goes that. We want to see our Icy Girl happy and being loved on so we don’t blame folks for being ready for her to start exploring her options.

Fans will recall Saweetie dated Quavo for two years before going solo from the Migos rapper in March 2021.

Okay so maybe there’s no Westside connection with Roddy Ricch, but who do you think could be a good match for Saweetie?

We’d love to see her dating an A-list actor or maybe a millionaire entrepreneur!