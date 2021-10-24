Bossip Video

We’re sure you’ve seen the memes of Steve Harvey and his latest fashion ensembles trending online lately! Everyone wants to know who’s responsible for Steve Harvey’s new drip!

Could it be his wife, Majorie Harvey? How about Steve Harvey himself? Or maybe it’s his baby girl, Lori Harvey!

The world wants to know and SKN by LH, CEO, Lori Harvey sat down with Daily Pop to reveal the answer. According to the 24-year-old model herself, her father’s elevated look has been inspired by fashion stylist Elly Karamoh.

“I would like to take credit, but he actually has my best friend as a stylist, Elly Karamoh,” Lori explained. “He has completely transformed him, he’s like a new style icon. He’s feeling himself. You can’t tell him anything right now.”

Elly has taken Steve Harvey from baggy suits to slim-fit runway tuxedos, leather pants, and monochromatic hot pink suits. His latest looks have gone viral making Steve a soon to be fashion icon.

While Lori can’t take credit for Steve Harvey’s new fashion sense she can take credit for his glowing skin! The comedian’s youngest daughter just launched her new skincare line, SKN by LH.

“I’ve honestly been obsessed with skincare since I was a little girl,” Lori said on E! News’ Daily Pop. “Watching my mom do her skincare tutorials in the mirror, I was like, okay, I want to emulate that. I want to get glowing skin. She continued, “So as I got older, trying out different products trying to figure out what worked with my skin—I have extremely sensitive skin so a lot of the products I was using were honestly making my skin so much worse—and I decided, you know what, I think I want to give this a try. I think I can come out with a great skincare line. And SKN by LH was born.”

Her father and boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan, have served as test subjects for Lori to develop the best products for future consumers.

“He [Steve Harvey] always gives me unsolicited advice, but he gives me great business advice,” Lori explained. “He’s an incredible businessman so he’s been extremely helpful as I’ve been on this new business venture.”

SKN by LH is available for purchase now at sknbylh.com!