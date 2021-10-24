Bossip Video

Happy Sunday! What better way to plan for the week ahead than by checking what the stars have in store?

We’re back with another week of astrological predictions for ya. Keep reading to see your horoscope! Don’t forget to read your sun, moon and rising sign for the best results!

Astro Overview

Now that we are out of Mercury Retrograde but still in Libra, themes of wanting to finding harmony and balance both in previously unresolved communication issues and romantic relationships start to clear up with both parties wanting to find a middle ground. Driving this home the Sun goes into Scorpio on the 23rd which propels many to dive deep to attend to unresolved shadow work especially around our soul’s expression around sex, romance and financial/professional life goals. Accelerating this will be Venus’ continued transit in Sagittarius and Mars moving into Scorpio on October 30th as well. The universe is urging all of us to clear up emotional baggage for a powerful fresh start in 2022.

CAPRICORN

You do well with Scorpio energy as it matches your secret-low-key high sex drive and also your goal focused mentality. Leverage the double dose of Mars and the Sun in Scorpio this week by making grandiose plans for this 4th quarter and then quietly knocking them out. If you stay the course you’ll be clapping silently for yourself (and your bank account) by the year’s end.

Red Flag: The devil is in the details. Go over all plans and contracts with a fine tooth comb this week.

Sweet Spot: Your extra attractive this week. Singles update your party wear and head out. Couples update your lingerie and plan sensual nights in with your partner.

AQUARIUS:

Mental clarity and sharp focus comes back to you powerfully this week as several signs move out of LIbra. If the retrograde left you looking backwards and feeling the need to clean up some loose ends — especially around financial and family goals —please do so by the end of October as your social calendar gets very full starting in November putting these much needed actives on the back burner delaying much needed change both within and without.

Red Flag: If you’re feeling energetically run down still, take some time to rest and delegate household chores to others.

Sweet Spot: Quiet introspection will take you quite far. Jump into manifestation journaling and walking meditations to maximize this vital process.

PISCES:

Your frequency is riding high this week giving you a bit of a glow. Everyone will notice which is awesome, however you may also attract some energy vampires. Listen to your powerful intuition and quickly remove yourself from situations or people whose vibrations simply don’t align with yours.

Red Flag: Some of those energy vamps could be your own loved ones. Still, detach, but with kindness.

Sweet Spot: Water is your BFF this week. If you can’t get to an ocean or a lake then take the time to take a few sacred baths that provide both spiritual and physical cleansing.