Leomie Anderson “Clapped” At Fashion Industry Over Inept Efforts To Glam Black Models, Reveals She Beat Her Own Face For NYFW Show!

This is so sad. For years the fashion industry has been under fire over their failures when it comes to representation for YEARS now but apparently the struggle continues.

This week Leomie Anderson exposed her experience at this year’s New York Fashion week in a Tik Tok video where she revealed she actually did TWO jobs at one show. Makeup artist behind the scenes and model on the runway.

The Brit beauty went viral for the clip, which detailed how she was left looking “clapped” after her ‘trash’ makeup artist made her look like she worked in the mines. Fortunately (albeit sadly) Leomie revealed she always keeps a full make-up kit on hand, so when the key makeup artist failed to meet her expectatons, she redid her entire look herself — then slayed the runway. During her demonstration, she added that her hair was also neglected until the last minute. Fortunately, it she was happy with the final result. Still it sucks that she was so tired after doing her own makeup she barely even felt like walking the runway.

Leomie also shared her experience on Twitter sparking a thread of replies from other models who had similar stories and even shared photos.

Makeup artist Jackie Aina even commented on Leomie’s harrowing runway backstage experience

Here’s Leomie’s final look for the Christian Cowan runway — she definitely slayed.

We grabbed a couple of other images of black models at the show as well.