This family needs some straightenin’ ASAP!

18-year-old Grand Valley State University student Taleah Lowe was found drowned in Lake Michigan near Pere Marquette Beach last week according to WZZM. She was taking a late-night swim with some friends who also attended GVSU. The report states that police and firefighters responded to a call about a swimmer struggling just before 11 PM on October 14. The U.S. Coast Guard canvassed the lake with boats and helicopters and Taleah’s body was found after several hours.

Although authorities ruled that there were no signs of foul play, family members like Taleah’s sister Breyana McCurty hold a deep belief that something isn’t right.

“I just think it’s foul play because one, my sister is disabled, her arm, she has one arm that she’s working with, you can tell it when you look at her,” McCurty said. “My thing is, why would my sister get into deep water and it’s a tide and she knows she can’t swim?” Valid point. It seems counterintuitive that a woman with a disability would knowingly subject herself to the perilous conditions of the lake late at night. At this time Taleah’s family is raising money for a private investigator via GoFundMe . An anonymous source says that one of the friends on the scene tried to save Taleah and another girl who was in distress. One friend was able to be saved but Taleah was not.

Grand Valley State University released a statement acknowledging Taleah’s death and asking people to refrain from speculation as the police do their investigation: