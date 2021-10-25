Insecure Sorority Scandal: Non-AKA Amanda Seales Speaks On Her Pink N’ Green Portrayal Of Tiffany, Issa Rae Responds

Amanda Seales knows some members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. are steaming mad about her wardrobe on the season five premiere of “Insecure” and she’s issuing a response.

During the episode, Amanda’s character Tiffany returned with the rest of the crew to their alma mater, Stanford University, for a reunion.

At one point in the episode, Tiffany was elegantly outfitted in a nearly $3,000 pink and green Gucci ensemble.

Later Tiffany was outfitted in a cardigan with a clear A, for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. present. Also during the premiere, Amanda’s character Tiffany asked Molly, a fellow AKA, if she was going to participate in a sorority activity.

Apparently, during the premiere, some sorority members Googled to check and make sure that Amanda Seales was a member of the first Black sorority. Spoiler alert; she’s not—but for some reason, Google thinks she is.

Amanda has since responded to the controversy and she’s clarifying that she’s NOT an AKA, and is just a member of Me Phi Me.

“I don’t know why people keep asking me I’m a soror,” said Amanda.”I am not a soror, Tiffany is a soror. Tiffany is a character on a TV show, I’m didn’t write the character, I play the character. I’m not a soror I’m an actress,” she added noting that reality TV has people “f***d up.” “I’m just playing a character, that’s it. Y’all know that though.”

She later added:

“This site AnswersToAll.com is saying s** that ain’t true,” said Amanda. “I am not a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. I would be honored to be a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha but I simply am not, when I am Tiffany Ido wear the letters with pride and regard and respect for those who crossed the burning sands.”

Lord.

So far, stylist Shiona Turini who is “Insecure’s” official costume designer has yet to speak on the “scandal” but she’s speaking on the “costumes” on the show.

She also dished to Harper’s BAZAAR about her decision to dress Tiffany like a “die-hard AKA.”

“Tiffany’s character has always been a die-hard AKA, so I pitched to Melina that a woman like Tiffany would be living to floss on everyone at a reunion. She would go above and beyond with her looks in a pink and green theme, and we decided to do that for the entire episode. Who knew Gucci thrived in this area?! We found Tiffany’s dress on The RealReal, and it felt so authentic. I could picture Tiffany searching The RealReal while online shopping for her looks, and how excited she would feel when she found that dress.”

As for Issa Rae, she’s trolling via Twitter.

When an AKA member asked the HBO show to not “disrespectfully” put Amanda in the sorority’s attire…

Issa sarcastically responded;

“Oh s***, let me tell @HBO to delete the one of the upcoming episodes then, hold on.”

According to Teen Vogue, this is far from the first time “Insecure” has tied in Black Greek life to the show. Molly’s been spotted drinking out of an AKA mug and Tiffany’s baby was outfitted in a “Future AKA” hat.

“Though the show features an almost all-Black cast most of the themes and situations are universal, lending the opportunity to appease and reflect all audiences. On the other hand, [Shiona] Turini methodically situated smaller, more nuanced aspects of Black culture within certain wardrobe decisions. “Tiffany’s baby wears a ‘Future AKA’ hat which anyone who went to a black college will immediately spot,” she says. “For those who do not get the reference, it ushers in the opportunity for the audience to explore so much more beyond the show.”

What do YOU think about Amanda Seales’ sorority explanation???

If you’re a Black Greek are you offended???