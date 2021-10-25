Bossip Video

Jay-Z’s cannabis company Monogram has released it’s lightest flower yet: No. 8.

Monogram is Jay-Z’s cannabis brand and the rapper’s first venture into the world of marijuana. The brand is already settings itself aside from other cannabis brands in product, mission, and culture. Quickly, Monogram has become the premium product for those who want luxury in every aspect of life.

Smaller growing procedures help maintain the quality of product and each loosie is hand rolled with a strict formula only Monogram uses. After releasing their No. 3 and No. 1 formula in loosies, Monogram is back with No. 8, which is the brand’s lightest flower yet.

This strain hits quick and has a lighter, more serene feel compared to Monogram’s previous strain launches. A particularly pungent strain with strong diesel and earthy notes. Relaxing effects that starts with a head calm then smoothly transitions into a tranquil full-body buzz. Available in the brand’s Loosies, 2g Flower, and 4g Flower product types.

As always, each flower for Monogram products are hand selected and reviewed for quality control and not a mass harvested for max profit, giving an accurate consumer experience in each and every product. You can order the premium No. 8 loosies pack here.