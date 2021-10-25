Bossip Video

Kelis’ husband Mike Mora has delivered another emotional health update detailing his difficult stomach cancer diagnosis.

In a new Instagram post, the photographer shared a biopsy report he had received from a recent hospital visit, and the results, according to Mora, offered some startling news.

“So the morning of my last UCLA hospital stay, doctors came in my room and gave me the most horrifying, unexpected news.. I did not understand the language written on this paper. All I knew from the look in their faces was that it wasn’t a good diagnosis,” the father of three captioned a photo of his results. “It was the worst diagnosis. And they were scared for me,” he continued. “I asked how they were going to help me. They said they couldn’t do anything else for me. I had to search on my for some sort of solution.. Scary days. The story will continue. Love you @kelis“

Mora has been maintaining a positive outlook throughout his scary health journey. The real estate mogul took to Instagram earlier this month were revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer. Doctors told Mora that “most patients don’t make it past 18 months” living with the condition.

“At just 36, with 3 kiddos, and a wife that loves me. I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this- a life altering disease full of questions and doubt- maybe, hopefully,” he wrote at the time. “By showing that it’s possible to make it through. You always see people post about how life is too short. How you should reach out to those you love no matter where life has taken you. It is the truth. Don’t take your time here, your time with friends, family, for granted. Sh*t can be over just like that!” he added.

Kelis has not responded publically about her husband’s cancer battle, but Mora did show the star support after her new single “Midnight Snack” dropped earlier this month.

“Congratulations to my 👸🏾! What’s your favorite midnight snack? Mine is ….. u already know 😉 love you @kelis” he wrote.

Kelis quietly jumped the broom with Mora in 2014. A year later, the couple welcomed their son Shepard in 2015. They also share a daughter named Galilee who was born in 2020. Kelis has a 12-year-old son named Knight from her previous marriage with rapper Nas.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Kelis and her husband during this difficult time.