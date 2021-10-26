Bossip Video

Bill Hader!

Things get very kooky and spooky in the sequel to 2019’s animated reboot of “The Addams Family” (starring Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, and Nick Kroll) that, at its best, was a wildly entertaining love letter to everyone’s favorite freaky family.

In the wild and crazy follow-up, we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.”

To reclaim their bond they decide to stuff Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT, as well as many new kooky characters.

One of those characters is maniacal mad scientist ‘Cyrus Strange’ who wears an eerily Steve Jobsian turtleneck and has nefarious plans for Wednesday Addams–the key to his diabolical plot.

“Wednesday is such a strong character, and kind of the focal point of the family for a lot of audience members,” said Director Conrad Vernon about her big role in an interview with Looper. Playing with this role that she might not be an Addams, it was really interesting, even if you never buy that she’s not an Addams. It was dramatic to actually see that she thought she might not be an Addams and she might leave the family, and then how much that hurts Gomez and Morticia. It’s a really good storyline, and I think it turned out really great.”

We caught up with Emmy-winning comedian Bill Hader who opened up about his turtleneck-wearing villain, joining the AddamsFamilyverse, celebrating Halloween and more in our interview you can view below:

