The Faze Clan is going public in a $1 Billion SPAC deal, pushing gaming further than ever imagined.

Faze Clan is one of the biggest sports platforms in gaming and the most famous name in pop culture as it relates to the gaming world. From brand collaborations with everyone from McDonald’s, Love Sac, and even BeBrick, Faze Clan reaches beyond gaming and is a lifestyle brand as much as it is a gaming organization.

Today, the company announced that Faze Clan is going to become a publicly-traded company through a $1 Billion SPACE deal. Faze has an impressive roster of supporters and investors including Jimmy Iovine, Sylvia Rhone, Troy Carter, Guy Oseary, Offset, Pitbull, and Yo Gotti among its investors.

Per Billboard, this puts the company’s value at over $1 Billion even though the company has yet to turn a profit. Faze’s outreach was also revealed to show a massive reach of around 350 million people across its social platforms. The brand has its hand in every age group and even has LeBron James’ son Bronny as a member of its roaster as the face of the upcoming generation.

Will you be adding Faze to your portfolio when you get the chance?