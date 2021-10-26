Bossip Video

After years of being bizarrely snubbed and only being a “friend of the show”, Marlo Hampton is a peach holder and an official Real Housewife of Atlanta.

The news was reported by Variety who noted that she’ll join fellow full-timers on #RHOA; Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Drew Sidora, as well as returning veteran Shereé Whitfield.

Variety also reported that four-time Olympic Gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross will indeed join the cast in Season 14.

Following Variety’s report, Bravo confirmed the news.

“It’s OFFICIAL! @shereewhitfield is returning, @marlohampton got her 🍑 and #RHOA Season 14 is coming in HOT! 🔥,” the network’s Instagram page reported.

Marlo has yet to react to her new housewife status but she previously said that she’d be honored to be a housewife and noted that her story is one that fans “want to see.” Fans indeed want to see more Marlo and they’re ecstatic to see her finally possess a peach.

Marlo’s big news comes just weeks after Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey confirmed their exits from RHOA.

Porsha has of course moved on to her spinoff “Porsha’s Family Matters” and Cynthia recently said that she left #RHOA to “focus on” her marriage to Mike Hill.

“After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter,” wrote Porsha in a statement about her #RHOA departure. “Next season, I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise,” she added. “This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with.”

“After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of [The] Real Housewives of Atlanta,” wrote Cynthia in a seperate statement. “I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures.”

Will YOU be watching #RHOA season 14 with full-time housewife Marlo Hampton???