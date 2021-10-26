Bossip Video

Iman Shumpert has officially made the transition from baller to ballroom, delivering last night’s most talked about performance on Dancing With The Stars.

For the show’s Horror Night competition ahead of Halloween, Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach paid homage to Jordan Peele’s horror film, Us.

Wearing the doppelgangers’ infamous red jumpsuits and perfecting the characters’ same, creepy moves from the film, the NBA star and his pro partner delivered a must-watch contemporary dance, scoring a perfect 40 out of 40.

“I’m speechless,” judge Derrek Hough said, attempting to give the pair an 11 score. “That was something people are going to watch over and over and over.”

While many fans have been surprised by just how well Shumpert’s been doing on the show, the same can’t be said for his wife, Teyana Taylor. Ahead of his show-stopping performance on Monday night, she told Hollywood Life that Iman is her “backup dancer behind closed doors.”

“I’m not surprised because he’s always crashing my rehearsals!” Taylor said at Mohegan Sun’s anniversary party at TAO Mohegan Sun on October 23. “He’s been on about 15 tours with me. He’s my DJ, he’s my backup dancer behind closed doors, you know? I think something like this was only right to happen. I’m super excited.”

After last night performance, there’s no telling how proud Teyana is of her other half.

Unfortunately, not everyone can make it through, and at the end of the night, another celebrity was eliminated from season 30. Kenya Moore and her partner, Brandon Armstrong, were sent home after scoring 32 out of 40 for their Argentine tango in honor of Arachnophobia. “I just want to say thank you so much for this opportunity. This has been a dream come true,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star said. She also told the judges and cast, “I have so much respect for all of you, and all of you, I love you guys so much!”

Check out Iman Shumpert’s show-stopping performance for yourself down below: