‘Shanti SZN

Ashanti celebrating her birthday in the Bahamas 🇧🇸 🌴🛥 pic.twitter.com/IlsANPZlOS — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) October 21, 2021

One thing about Ashanti, she’s going to travel and go ALL OUT as the undisputed Queen of Vacays who celebrated her 41st birthday in the Bahamas where she appeared to really enjoy herself while basking in sun-splashed paradise.

A year after living her best life in Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda for her Big 4-0, she continued her tropical tradition with her baddie besties who partied on land and sea without a care in the world.

At 41, ‘Shanti is one of the baddest in the game who recently spilled some of her priceless fitness secrets.

“It’s a combination of eating right, trying to eat well and getting to the gym whenever I can,” she revealed to Hip Hollywood. I have two trainers, one on the west coast and one on the east coast, and trying to stay away from fried food.”

The “Foolish” singer dropped a few more gems in an interview with 11 Alive’s Francesa Ammeker.

“Oh my gosh, my daily diet?” I’m on a juice cleanse right now! It’s all plant-based, beyond burgers, asparagus, veggies, stuff like that. And I try to get in my crunches and jump rope in.”

As far as new music goes, you can expect her collab with one of the hottest producers in music sooner than later.

“I’m very excited to be releasing more music, she told Grammy.com. I think just for me, I’m at a point where I want to try different things. I love Afrobeats, I love reggae music, I love soca music. And as an artist, you want to fulfill your creative energy, you know? But I’m definitely getting back to my R&B roots. [Laughs.]

What’s your fave Ashanti-on-vacation moment? Tell us down below and enjoy a glimpse into her Bahamas birthday trip on the flip.