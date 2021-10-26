Bossip Video

Penn Badgley finally got to talk about his Twitter interaction with Cardi B in real life, broaching the subject during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night.

In case you missed it, Cardi sent out a tweet earlier this month that she was “famous famous” after seeing a resurfaced clip of the You star shouting her out in an interview.

In said clip, which was originally from 2019, Badgley was praising her approach to social media and commending the “authentic relationship” she has with her fans. After seeing the actor’s praise, Cardi and Penn continued their back-and-forth by changing their respective profile pictures to photos of each other.

On Kimmel last night, the Gossip Girl alum pointed to that whole interaction as simply “a thing that we have now.” Unsurprisingly, he was also asked about Cardi’s interactions with Netflix thereafter–where she pitched a plot idea for her involvement in the series–which have resulted in fans calling for some sort of cameo in a future season of You.

“Well, I don’t know,” Badgley responded. “I mean, I definitely can’t say. But there is actually—I believe this is true—there’s an actual petition. Changing the world, you know.”

When the late night host pressed Penn about the subject, he clarified that he actually has no knowledge of any developments on that front.

“I can’t say because I don’t know,” he insisted. “I actually don’t know. I’m not being coy.”

While Season 3 of You just hit Netflix on October 15, a fourth season has already been confirmed. We’ll just have to wait and see if Cardi is a part of it.