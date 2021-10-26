MESS!

Porsha fans: ‘She’s really grown so much over the years!’ Porsha: #RHOA #PorshasFamilyMatters pic.twitter.com/1ndcWLkZ5w — Pat The Puss Hunny (@PatThePussHunny) October 25, 2021

Reality Twitter is ablaze over RHOA spin-off “Porsha’s Family Matters” that follows Porsha and her smitten fiancé Simon Guobadia along with Porsha’s family and ex/baby daddy Dennis McKinley on an ill-fated trip filled with messy shenanigans, physical altercations and ugly cry faces.

Peep the first look below:

The explosive trailer comes just weeks after Porsha confirmed her departure from RHOA after 10 years on the popular Bravo reality series where she became the fun-loving fave responsible for some of the show’s greatest moments.

“💕After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter. Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise. This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It’s one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it’s the right one. I want to thank Bravo, Truly Original, and Andy Cohen for this opportunity, and all the show’s producers, editors, and assistants, for working tirelessly every day to create our show. I have so much love and endless gratitude for my Bravo family and supporters. You’ve made the past decade a truly special one. One where I’ve dealt with unbelievable highs and unbelievable lows, and I can honestly say I would not have made it through some of them without the unconditional love and support I have gotten from all of you. Don’t worry though, I’ll be back on your TV very soon 😉…”

As previously reported, Porsha dished on her spinoff while hosting Bravo’s Chat Room and detailed what to expect.

“So this ‘Family Show’ is everything,” said Porsha “It is a whole ‘nother side of me. You will get to see a lot where my personality comes from, the family dynamic, the blending of it all. We also took the whole family to Mexico. Yes, everybody went to Mexico, and we went on this spiritual retreat. So my sister Lauren [Williams] is a spiritual guider [and] meditation goddess, and she was trying to bring some zen to the family while we’re trying to blend. And, um, yeah, let’s just say the trip wasn’t so zen, but you’ll see.”

Will you be tuning in to “Porsha’s Family Matters?” Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to the MESSY trailer on the flip.