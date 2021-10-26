Bossip Video

Travis Scott has finally unveiled the lineup for his highly-anticipated Astroworld 2021 festival in his hometown of Houston, Texas.

The rapper took to social media on Tuesday, October 26 to announce who will be performing at his annual festival, which is going down next weekend.

The Astroworld 2021 lineup includes big names like 21 Savage, Lil Baby, SZA, Bad Bunny, Chief Keef, Young Thug, Baby Keem, Tame Impala, Earth, Wind & Fire, Don Toliver, and more.

In his caption, he expressed just how excited he is to kick off the third year of “Utopia.”

“NOVEMBER COME WONT YOU POP OUT AT THE FEST. 3RD ANNUAL ASTROWORLD FEST LINE IS NOW HERE,” Scott wrote in his caption. “WELCOME TO UTOPIA WE MORPHED THE GROUNDS INTO A NEW UNIVERSE THIS YEAR CANT WAIT FOR YALLL TO SEEEE IT. AND IM BRINGING SOME AVENGERS WIT ME.”

He went on to say that even though the show sold out months ago, he was able to release more tickets for fans.

“PS SHOW IS SOLD OUT BUT I FINESSED A BIT MORE FOR YALL LETS THE RAGGGGGEEEEEEEERSS F***ING COMMENCE BASNNFKDJDJRVEBEHWH,” he wrote.

It’s safe to say Travis Scott is excited to return to festival life post-COVID (even though the pandemic still rages on. Be safe, kids!)

Check out the full lineup for yourself down below: