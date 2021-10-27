Bossip Video

Justice is finally being served.

Stephen Walter, the man who supplied Mac Miller’s alleged drug dealer with the pills that caused his death in 2018, according to prosecutors, has pled guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, which were filed on Monday, it was revealed that Walter entered a guilty plea with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California. Walter’s other charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance has since been dropped.

With the current guilty plea, Walter is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison over the counterfeit and fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills, along with a lifetime of supervised release and a $1 million fine.

The fine could instead be “twice the profit gained or loss from the offense,” whichever amount is greater. He also faces a mandatory “special assessment of $100 and a court-imposed term of supervised release that is no less than three years.”

Prosecutors are recommending 17 years in prison and 5 years of supervised release.

According to claims in earlier court documents, Walter allegedly told Ryan Michael Reavis—who is facing fraud, drug, and gun possession charges—to sell fentanyl to Cameron James Pettit via the counterfeit pills, saying that he was aware that they were deadly. Pettit—who was charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance—brought the drugs to Mac Miller, who overdosed after ingesting the pills along with other substances on September 7, 2018.

The three men were all charged in relation to Miller’s death in September of 2019. Reavis was arrested on September 24, 2019, at his home in Arizona, while Pettit was brought into custody on September 4 of that year.

Rest In Peace, Mac.