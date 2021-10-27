Lance Gross is “our kind of people” and he plays one on TV too.

Fox’s “Our Kind Of People” inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s provocative, critically acclaimed book, “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class,” is continuing to showcase the Black upper class and all of their upper-crust clashes.

On the series that takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, Lance Gross plays Tyrique Chapman, a [super] sexy businessman with an edge, who was born into modest circumstances but made a fortune in construction and has gained acceptance. He instantly connects with strong-willed single mom Angela Vaughn (Yaya DaCosta) who’s adamant about reclaiming

her family’s name but soon discovers a dark secret about her mother’s past that’s turning her world upside down.

BOSSIP’s Deputy Editor @IamDaniCanada recently chatted with Lance about his character’s connection to Angela and the show that he calls a “celebration of Black excellence.” According to the actor, when it comes to Tyrique’s love life he was intrigued by Angela’s authenticity.

“He doesn’t naturally come from wealth but he’s worked his way into the circle and there’s this commonality of pain between him and Angela and he recognizes a lotof himself in her,” said Lance to BOSSIP. “He feels the need to help her. She stuck out, she was who she was and that was attractive to him.”

On recent episodes of the show, however, “authentic” Angela is feeling betrayed by Tyrique because he’s been up to some shady shenanigans. But it looks like she’s willing to let him back in her good graces.

During BOSSIP’s interview with Lance, he also weighed on the trending social media topic of “black luxury” and balked at the idea of “bougie” being a “bad word.”

“I wouldn’t say bougie is a bad word, or negative,” said Lance to BOSSIP. “These are people who have worked hard to get to the position that they’re in.”

“Our Kind Of People” returns to Fox on November 2.

From writer and executive producer Karin Gist (“Star,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) and executive producer Lee Daniels (“Empire,” “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”), OUR KIND OF PEOPLE follows a strong-willed, single mom as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her own mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever. The show is a soapy, thrilling exploration of race and class in America and an unapologetic celebration of black resilience and achievement. The series stars Yaya DaCosta (“Chicago Med,” “Whitney”), Morris Chestnut (THE RESIDENT), Joe Morton (“Scandal”), Nadine Ellis (“Let’s Stay Together”), Lance Gross (“Hawaii 5-0”), Rhyon Nicole Brown (“Empire”), Kyle Bary (“Ginny & Georgia”) and newcomer Alana Bright. Ben Silverman and Rodney Ferrell (Propagate); Claire Brown (The Gist Of It Productions); Marc Velez (Lee Daniels Entertainment); Pam Williams and Montrel McKay also serve as executive producers. Tasha Smith (9-1-1, “Big Sky,” “P-Valley”) directs the series premiere of OUR KIND OF PEOPLE.

