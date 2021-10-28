NeNe Leakes is none too pleased with some of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in the wake of her husband’s passing. As previously reported several ladies of #RHOA past and present attended a celebration of life for Gregg Leakes in early September held at NeNe’s Linnethia Lounge.

Attendees included Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams, Lisa Wu, Marlo Hampton, Eva Marcille, Drew Sidora, and Kenya Moore.

Noticeably absent, however, was Cynthia Bailey, something NeNe might not have appreciated.

Earlier this week NeNe guest-hosted V-103’s Big Tigger Morning Show and while doing so, she was asked about the funeral arrangements held for her late husband Gregg Leakes.

“[Cynthia] didn’t even come to the repast,” said NeNe frankly while on the show. “She did come like a week later after everything was done. She came by my lounge. It’s really hard to explain ‘Housewives.’ It’s almost like a dysfunctional family.”

She also noted that she took umbrage with the ladies of RHOA chipping in on a bouquet of flowers for her for the arrangements.

“Actually I was surprised because the first set of flowers I got was a bouquet from like all the Housewives, like they went in together,” NeNe shared. “I’m like, ‘Why do y’all need to go in together and buy some damn flowers? If all y’all work … you can spend your own $200.’ That’s the way I’ve always been.”

Mind you, Cynthia previously told PageSix that she couldn’t make it to the repast and was “glad she missed it” because she got to spend more personal time with NeNe.

“I’m really glad, honestly looking back, that I didn’t make it to the actual celebration because I think if I had, I never would have had the moment that I got to have with her just hanging out with her at her lounge,” Bailey told Page Six, “and pretty much closing the place down like we really got to spend some one-on-one time together.”

Cynthia spent time with NeNe at her Linnethia Lounge on September 19.

NeNe has since expounded on her issue with the $200 bouquet of flowers and her Cynthia comments.

