Twitter is ABLAZE over Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s latest Red Table revelation during a candid conversation with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Gwyneth Paltrow who discussed the challenges of maintaining a satisfying sex life and communicating sexual needs with your partner.

“It’s hard,” said Jada in the now viral clip. “The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. That’s why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex. It’s like, ‘Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.’ That’s a huge pitfall.”

Paltrow, who’s promoting her Netflix series ‘Sex, Love & Goop,’ jumped in, “Isn’t it weird, though? It’s like someone doesn’t read your mind and we feel crushed.”

Oh, but Jada wasn’t done.

“You tell me what you need. Tell me what you want, and on top of it, I know that I have to be accountable to do the same…I really try. It’s uncomfortable, but it’s deeply healthy, and I think around sex, because it’s something that we don’t talk about and there’s so much fantasy around it.”

Naturally, Twitter twisted her words into something else entirely but you can watch the clip for yourself below:

What she said word for word. pic.twitter.com/aC5McDpWGe — luv (@UnnamedLov3) October 28, 2021

Jada’s latest eyebrow-raiser reignited the twisted “Jada hates Will” narrative while fueling inaccurate headlines that she took time to address herself.

Only because I got time today.

Stop making up headlines.

Watch the @RedTableTalk I did with @GwynethPaltrow for yourselves.

Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you❣️https://t.co/wBpqSTTaGi — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) October 28, 2021

Last July, Jada revealed that she and her husband had temporarily separated years earlier and confirmed her entanglement with August Alsina before seemingly smoothing things over with Will.

