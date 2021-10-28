Bossip Video

Did y’all know Toya Johnson has Megan knees?

This week the stunning entrepreneur and reality star hosted a star studded Players Ball themed birthday party to celebrate turning 38. The New Orleans bred beauty looked gorgeous in two different 70’s style costumes which resembled Cher’s Bob Mackie-styled wardrobe.

That fit is FIRE… Sheer and feathered, she looked HOT.

Her boo Rush got all into the pimp theme, donning a white suit, hat and cape, which had a train carried by two women.

Toya’s cake was also over the top, with an afro’d head, a goldfish bowl and pimp hat all incorporated into the sweet treat.

As for celebrity guests, stars like 2 Chainz, T.I. and Lil Scrappy all got into the theme.

Hit the flip for a look at Toya’s wardrobe change and more of the VIPs in attendance.