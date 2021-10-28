Bossip Video

T-Pain is constantly making moves, still trailblazing in the industry he’s been a part of for decades.

The latest move for the musician is an official partnership with Twitch, strengthening an already-established connection between the music and livestreaming communities.

Along with the partnership, Pain is also hosting an exclusive listening session to release his new single “I’m Cool With That.” The song was made in collaboration with the Twitch community and will live on the “Powered by T-Pain” Twitch playlist.

In a statement about the new collaboration, Twitch VP and Head of Music Tracy Chan said that the new deal reflects how the company is trying to empower artists and show that they can make a living off music.

“Twitch has always been a creator-centric service, and we are consistently pioneering new ways in which musicians can live off their art,” Chan said. “T-Pain is a shining example of a Twitch creator who is leveraging his community to curate his sound and give back—and he is inspiring other creators of all levels to do the same.”

As fans of the artist already know, T-Pain was already an avid Twitch streamer before he made things official with the company. Now that a contract is in place, things are only going get better.

“I’m Cool With That” drops this Friday, October 29.